Severe weather threat possible this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a big week ahead: Showers, storms, heat and drought conditions.

We're kicking off the work week with temperatures in the 80s but feeling like the 90s outside. There is the chance of a few afternoon storms, mainly further inland.

We are under a level 1 severe weather threat for today. Chance of strong winds, hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Storm chances will be fairly high in the afternoons through the rest of this week.

Tuesday will be slightly warmer in the lower 90s and more storm chances in the afternoon. We are currently not under any categorical outlooks, but I would expect either Tuesday or Wednesday to be upgraded to a level 1 risk.

Wednesday will be a brutal day. Extreme heat in the middle 90s and feels like 115+ degrees in the afternoon. There is a chance for severe weather in the afternoon. We will track scattered showers and storms. The threats will be strong winds, possible hail, rough water conditions.

Thursday and Friday won't be horrifically hot, but it'll still be hot outside in the 90s with afternoon storms chances. This looks like a summertime setup: Heat, humidity and afternoon storms. Since areas, especially the Treasure Coast, are under a moderate drought it will be extremely important to receive any amount of rainfall. Unfortunately, neither day includes a good soaking rain, but we will take what we can with these storms.

The weekend is a similar setup to the work week: Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and storms.