Cold front brings temperatures in 50s, 60s

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning we're starting with temperatures in the 50s and the 60s.

A weak front is moving across the state. No rain in the forecast.

But we will see an increase in cloud coverage with highs in the middle to the upper 60s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

For the weekend, high pressure builds in and we'll see ample sunshine. But it will be on the cooler side.

Daytime highs will be in the middle 60s. That's roughly 10 degrees below average for this time of year.

At night temperatures will be dropping into the 40s. And as we ring in the New Year, skies will be clear with temperatures generally in the middle 50s come midnight.

But by early Monday morning, temperatures will be dropping into the 40s.

The rest of the week is fairly quiet. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s with a chance of some wet weather as we head toward Thursday.