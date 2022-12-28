Mostly sunny skies, high temperatures in 70s on horizon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High pressure will be the main weather feature over the next few days. Sunshine will return and highs will increase each day.

The high will trigger an easterly wind and then eventually a southeast wind.

Highs will climb into the mid-70s today. So, basically, expect a seasonal day with mainly sunny skies. A spotty shower can't be ruled out.

Over the next few, highs will increase a bit each day as milder ocean air moves in.

By this weekend, highs will be in the low 80s.

A front will push into north Florida for the weekend, but it won't push south.

It stalls there and eventually washes out.

We could see a few showers for New Year's weekend, but most of the rain stays to our north.