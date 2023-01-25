Mild, muggy morning; today's temperatures above average

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a very mild and muggy morning with winds now out of the south and temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Both the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches will heat up to temperatures around 10 degrees above average.

Highs will be in the mid-80s this Wednesday afternoon with gusty winds topping 25 mph and partly sunny skies.

WPTV

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Another cold front arrives in the early hours of Thursday morning. So, expect spotty showers Thursday morning with cooling temperatures.

The front will clear south of Palm Beach County by late morning and winds will become northerly. Thursday highs will be cooler, in the low-to-mid-70s.

It'll be even cooler by Friday morning, with lows dipping into the 40s and 50s in the Treasure Coast and 50s across the Palm Beaches.

Friday afternoon remains cool, dry and breezy. Friday's highs will struggle to get into the low 70s.

WPTV

Breezy winds will last through Sunday with partly sunny skies on Saturday and a slight chance for showers on Sunday.

Weekend temperatures are expected to be warmer — mid 70s on Saturday, then near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Spotty showers are forecast for early next week.