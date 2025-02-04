Foggy morning, warm, sunny afternoons this whole week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning a there is some patchy dense fog inland Palm Beach county and the Treasure Coast areas. There is a dense fog advisory for inland PBC until 8am and the Treasure coast until 9am. This will lift mid morning and then we will see mostly sunny to partly sunny skies. Temps will be warmer and humidity is up. Highs in the low 80s. Very slim chance for a few showers.

Tonight, some patchy dense fog again possible and temps will be mild. In the mid-upper 60s.

The week remains on the warm side, with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s. Just some slight rain chances each day otherwise remaining dry and sunny.

Similar weather each day with no big chances expected at least the next 7 days. Just a slight lowering of the humidity through the week is all we can expect.

