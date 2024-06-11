Here's the timing of Tuesday's rain and storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Rain will start scattered-like on Tuesday morning and transition to be completely widespread from the Treasure Coast through the Palm Beaches by late morning.

Flooding will be the greatest threat to us as periods of extremely heavy rain are expected.

A flood watch is in effect for Palm Beach County through Wednesday due to the potential of 2" to 5" of rainfall in a 24 to 48-hour period.

Other counties that aren't included in this warning should still be on high alert for flooding issues across the area.

The rain won't quit anytime soon!

We will experience drought-busting numbers with rainfall totals between 4" to 6" with locally higher totals by the weekend.

Something to keep in mind when driving on the roadways: It can take 12 inches of rainfall to hydroplane and sweep a small car away. It is very important to remember, "Turn around, don't drown."

The rain will keep temperatures cooler than average. Highs stay in the mid 80s for most of this week and very muggy, too.

Over the weekend, temperatures try to warm to the mid 80s, despite storm chances over the weekend.

Stay safe everyone!