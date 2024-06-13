WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Flood Watch continues for Palm Beach County through Friday Evening. An additional 2 to 4 inches of rainfall will be possible.

The heaviest rain this morning is mainly to our south. But we still have rich tropical moisture on top of us. So as the day goes on showers and storms will start to fill in. They will be more scattered and not as steady as it was yesterday.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

We will continue to see high rain chances through Friday. Then we start to transition as we head into the weekend. Still showers and storms for Saturday. But by Father's Day on Sunday, some dryer air does start to return and rain chances do start to come down a bit.

In the tropics we continue to watch two areas. One just to our east. And another in the Bay of Campeche. Neither is expected to affect us here in South Florida.