Flood Advisory for Martin County until 4:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in has issued a flood advisory for South Central Martin County until 4:30 p.m.

This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between one and a half and two inches of rain has already fallen.

Indiantown could expect one to two inches of rain.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots.