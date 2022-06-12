Few storms later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A major change in our soggy June weather pattern is expected this week as most of the storms we've seen the past couple of weeks begin to shift west and away from us, but not quite yet.

We still have a chance for mainly afternoon and evening showers/storms today and tomorrow before sunny, hot weather really takes hold by Tuesday and Wednesday.

There's a shot of Saharan dust that'll be added to the mix as well that will help suppress our storm chances to 20% or less heading into midweek.

Highs will run near 90 along the coast the next 5-7 days with low to mid 90s farther inland and overnight lows in the muggy mid 70s.

Everything is quiet in the tropics with no development expected through the next 5 days.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot. Scattered afternoon/evening storms around. Highs: Near 90 Winds: South 10

TONIGHT: Clearing, warm, and muggy. Lows: Mid 70s Winds: Light

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny, hot. Scattered afternoon/evening storms around. Highs: Near 90 Winds: SE 10

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Sunny and hot. A bit hazy. Highs: Lower 90s Winds: SE 10-15

