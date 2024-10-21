FORECAST: How long will our low rain chances last?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pleasant fall-like weather across South Florida this week and over the weekend with typical conditions for early in the dry season.

Partly sunny Monday with highs in the mid 80s. It will remain breezy and bring in enough moisture to support quick-moving showers across the Atlantic waters and east coast today.

Coverage of showers could see a slight uptick on Monday and Tuesday with a bit more moisture moving in. Then some drying with a bit less humid air moving in mid to late week.

Highs will remain in the mid 80s and lows in the 70s.

Dangerous conditions for boaters and beachgoers as strong onshore winds will continue all week, making it rough in the ocean. A high risk for rip currents, extra high tides, and minor coastal beach erosion are all possible.

There is a coastal flood statement, rip current statement, and small craft advisory for boaters.

The wind relaxes a bit on Thursday and Friday, but picks up again as another high pressure system builds in to our north, cranking winds up again for next week.