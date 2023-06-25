Expect more scattered storms later today

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot and humid weather, the sea breeze, and a disturbance passing through the upper atmosphere today means a good chance of showers & storms with some locally strong storms possible especially later in the day.

Highs will make it into the lower 90s but it'll feel hotter with the humidity factored in.

Skies will clear overnight with mainly afternoon storms in the forecast again for later tomorrow.

The storm chances back off by midweek as high pressure builds in and suppresses widespread rain chances from Tuesday through Friday.

With more sun and less rain later this week the temperatures will soar into the middle 90s and heat advisories might become necessary later this week.

Tropical Storm Cindy in the central Atlantic Ocean will dissipate before reaching Bermuda.

Everything else is quiet in the tropics at this time.

TODAY: Hot & humid, scattered storms later today, some could be strong. Highs: Lower 90s

TONIGHT: Clearing, warm and muggy. Lows: Mid 70s

TOMORROW: Partly sunny, scattered afternoon/evening storms. Highs: Lower 90s

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, isolated storms. Highs: Mid 90s Lows: Upper 70s

