Dry, pleasant weather for most of week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Get ready for a lovely stretch of weather across South Florida.

High pressure is building in behind the storms that came through last week. Today we'll see daytime high temperatures around 79 degrees or so.

The humidity is low and we will see lots of sunshine, but it will be a breezy day with winds up to 30 mph.

It does stay breezy over the next several days. That will bring us some rough water conditions. High chance of rip currents and also a high surf advisory.

Daytime highs do get a bit warmer over the next several days.

By Thursday, another front rolls in. This could bring us a few showers and storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

Daytime highs at that point in the mid 80s and a touch more humid.

Then the front sweeps through and that will usher in very pleasant weather to end the week and into Easter weekend. Lots of sunshine, low humidity, and very little rainfall around.