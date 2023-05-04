Dry pattern continues, slight chance for storms later in weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's a cooler morning on Thursday and another dry start to the day. Then mostly sunny for Thursday afternoon as very dry weather continues.

Afternoon temperatures will top the low to mid 80s

Mainly dry conditions will continue for Friday. Then moisture increases this weekend and so do rain chances to 20% with isolated storms on Saturday and 30% with spotty storms later in the day on Sunday. This is not a washout at all, so the weekend will still be enjoyable if you have plans to go to the beach or SunFest or other outdoor events.

Highs will heat up to the upper 80s this weekend. Overnight lows are getting a little warmer, mainly in the 70s.

A better chance for scattered storms early next week.