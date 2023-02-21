Dry and warm this week with low rain chances

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A big high pressure system is locking in a dry and very warm pattern this week.

Mid 80s are expected on Tuesday with patchy morning fog, then mostly to partly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Wednesday is going to be breezy with southeast winds around 15 to 20 miles per hour then lighter winds for the rest of the week.

Although an isolated drizzle or shower cannot be ruled out, the chance of rain remains very low through the rest of the week and even for the weekend.

Upper 80s are possible by Thursday. With that said, afternoon temperatures will be near-record highs almost every afternoon.

Overnight lows will range between the 60s and low 70s from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast.

The weather will be pleasant and very warm for the Honda Classic, which begins Thursday.

A pleasant and a stable weather setup is forecast to remain through the weekend with high temperatures in the low 80s.