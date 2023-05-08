Dry and sunny Monday, storms return by end of week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Monday is kicking off the week with nice and dry weather, but the heat is on, especially by mid-week. Forecast highs Monday afternoon will top the mid 80s thanks to the breezy east winds with lots of sunshine.

By Tuesday, highs will top into the upper 80s as high pressure keeps the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches dry. Then hitting the sizzling 90s with the chance that heat indices could climb to the triple digits on Wednesday.

A low chance for an isolated storm is possible mid-week, but scattered storms will return to the forecast by Thursday.

The chance for spotty storms will continue into the weekend. Once the rain returns later this week, then high temperatures will not be as hot, but it will be humid.