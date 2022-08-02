Watch Now
Dry air and Saharan dust will limit rainfall

Posted at 5:43 AM, Aug 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-02 05:43:17-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Benign weather continues. Rain chances at 40% or less through Sunday. A combination of dry air and Saharan dust will limit rainfall.

Today, we have a 40% chance of storms. Models indicate storms will start along I-95 and then eventually move farther inland during the day.

Rain chances drop to 20/30% for Wednesday and Thursday as drier air returns to the area.

By Friday we're back up to 40%.

All showers and storms will be driven by local factors. Daytime heating and sea breeze interactions.

With an easterly wind the east coast will have a chance of some moisture during the AM, then inland areas have a better shot during the PM.

The tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic.

