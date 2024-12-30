Watch Now
Drier and Cooler weather returning in time for the New Year

WPTV
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weak front will bring drier conditions to our area starting Monday but warm and humid conditions remain. The highest coverage of showers will be out over the Atlantic.

Afternoon temps near 80 degrees for Monday. Some patchy fog is possible by Tuesday morning.

A stronger front moves through the area New Year's Eve Night. Tuesday will be warm during the day with highs in the upper 80s. Nothing more than a stray shower is possible with this front.

Wednesday will be cooler in the morning but still mild in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. This is before a bigger cool-down by Thursday and through the weekend.

Beach and boating conditions improve for the first half of the week.

