WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Deep-layered high pressure covers the region, which means its roots run deep and won't easily be dislodged.

Expect several more days of summer-like weather as we head through this final week of 2021!

More sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s are expected.

Overnight lows in the very mild lower 60s through the end of the week.

Highs will get into the middle 80s by the weekend, and we'll be approaching record highs by New Year's Day.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A cold front might get in here by next Monday, which would bring about a bit of a pattern change with temperatures closer to normal and slight rain chances, keep your fingers crossed.

For now, there are no weather issues to contend with heading into New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Lows: 60-65

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. Highs: Lower 80s

Thursday-Friday: Mostly sunny, Highs: 80-85

