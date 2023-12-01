December starts off warmer and more humid

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Warmer Friday afternoon in the low to mid 80s with clouds and sun and a stray shower.

Even hotter this weekend with near-record heat as high temperatures get into the upper 80s.

Sunday's afternoon high temperature is forecast to reach 87 degrees, which will tie a record high.

Very humid ahead of our next cold front that arrives later Monday.

Cooler and less humid weather behind the front arrives next Tuesday with lows dipping to upper 50s and low 60s and highs in the upper 70s.