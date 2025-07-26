Dangerous heat indices Saturday and Sunday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It will be a hazy, hot and humid afternoon.

High temperatures in the lower 90s under plenty of hazy sunshine.

The heat will be dangerous, but not enough to warrant a heat advisory as heat indices will range from 100-104 for most locations. It does look to be hottest throughout Indian River and Okeechobee counties.

Sunday will be another extremely hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s and heat indices in the triple digits. A lot of Saharan dust will eliminate our rain chances again.

Come Monday, the weather pattern will still remain mainly quiet with highs in the lower 90s and mainly sunny skies. An isolated storm can't be ruled out along our sea breeze setup.

Tuesday will be similar with an isolated storm possible, but the dust layer will not be as aggressive.

Rain chances start to ramp up as we lose the dust layer and a low pressure system starts to settle in the southeast. Look for a few more storms across the area come Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower 90s. It will not be a washout any day, but it will be more active on our radar.