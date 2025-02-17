Cooler Monday, another cold front later this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cool-down is here to kick-off the new week as cold front moved through early Monday morning.

Temperatures for this afternoon will only be in the low 70s with a gusty and cool northerly wind.

Cloudiness will linger over southern areas, including Palm Beach County but clearing skies are expected more for the Treasure Coast and north of Lake Okeechobee.

Temperatures rebound quickly back to the upper 70s Tuesday and then low 80s and humid conditions by Wednesday. A chance for stray showers with breezy east-to-southeast winds for these two days.

Then a second cold front passes through by early Thursday which will bring even cooler temperatures for the end of the work week.

Back down to the low 70s on Thursday and Friday for afternoon highs and waking up to the upper 50s Friday morning. The chance for showers and possible isolated storms will return on Sunday.

