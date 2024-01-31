Cooler, drier weather to last into weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A chilly start to Wednesday as temperatures dipped into the 40s and low 50s from the Treasure Coast to Palm Beach County.

The afternoon will be filled with bright blue skies, mostly sunny, and highs in the low to mid 70s.

A weak and dry cold front will sweep through today, which will help keep overnight temperatures on the chilly side once again and below average.

Thursday morning lows are forecast to be in the 40s for much of our area, including inland and the Treasure Coast, and at 50 degrees in the Palm Beaches.

Back to normal temperatures for afternoon highs Thursday. The high temperature is expected to reach 75 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

A bit more clouds returning Friday, but rain chances are forecast to remain very low.

Warmer weather this weekend as the chance for showers and storms returns Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.