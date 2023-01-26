Cooldown begins Thursday afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A muggy Thursday morning as a cold front passes through the early hours. Spotty showers are pushing from north to south with cooling temperatures arriving by afternoon.

The front will clear south of Palm Beach County by late morning and winds will become northerly. Thursday highs will be cooler, in the low to mid 70s.

Even cooler by Friday morning with lows dipping into the 50s and some upper 40s in the Treasure Coast and 50s across the Palm Beaches.

Friday afternoon remains cool, dry, and breezy. Friday's highs will struggle to get into the low 70s.

Breezy winds will last through Sunday with partly sunny skies on Saturday and a slight chance for showers on Sunday.

Weekend temperatures are expected to be warmer, mid 70s on Saturday then near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Spotty showers are forecast for early next week.