Cool start to the week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A chilly start to the day on Monday with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

A cool front came through late Saturday and ushered in the cooler and less humid air. With a northwest wind, highs Monday will be mainly in the 60s, but some may end up in the low 70s.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

High pressure will dominate for most of the week, so expect a quiet pattern with sunny skies.

Tuesday morning is still cool, but a few degrees warmer then Monday morning. The winds begin to shift to the northeast. Highs on Tuesday are back into the mid 70s.

By Wednesday, the high slides offshore and our winds go southeast. This will start to warm us back into the low 80s. The humidity inches up a tad as well.

Our next front arrives Friday night and and then stalls on top of us for the weekend.