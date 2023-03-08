Cool front moves in with a few afternoon showers

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A weak cool front is expected to pass through this Wednesday, which will bring less humid and breezy conditions by tonight and will last through the end of the week.

Temperatures drop behind the front to the upper 70s for highs on Thursday with a nice breeze and sunny skies.

Dry and pleasant weather again for Friday with afternoon temperatures in the low 80s and lots of sunshine.

Then another cold front is expected to pass the area on Saturday that will bring the chance for spotty showers, especially during the early half of the day and into the afternoon.

It will be more humid and warmer on Saturday ahead of the front with highs in the mid 80s, followed by a cooler morning on Sunday with lows in the upper 50s in the Treasure Coast and low 60s in the Palm Beaches.

Afternoon highs on Sunday in the low 80s with sunshine.

Looking ahead, another cold front for the following week could bring much needed showers back to the forecast late Monday and early part of Tuesday, then much cooler weather will arrive behind the front by mid-week.

Also, a friendly reminder that Daylight Saving Time happens this Sunday, March 12 at 2 a.m. So remember to push clocks one hour forward Saturday night before bed.