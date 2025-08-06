Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

FORECAST: Heat Advisory continues for Palm Beach County

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, morning of Aug. 6, 2025
web fronts.png
HEAT ADVISORY2.png
7 Day AM.png
AM_Rain Chances.png
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot weather continues, with highs in the low to mid-90s and a heat index of 105-109. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected across the area as the seabreeze pushes inland. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Palm Beach County.

HEAT ADVISORY2.png

Tonight is staying muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Thursday will see a slight change as some tropical moisture moves in, causing rain chances to include the morning as well. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday through the weekend, a tropical airmass will be over us, bringing high rain chances. Scattered to numerous showers and storms at just about any time. with the increase in clouds and rain chances, highs will come down a few degrees, near 90 and lows near 80.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

By next week rain chances drop again and temps go back up to the mid 90s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
The Day The Sky Turned, generic

WPTV takes a look back at historic tornado outbreak
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Swell in the forecast!!

James Wieland