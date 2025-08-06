FORECAST: Heat Advisory continues for Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hot weather continues, with highs in the low to mid-90s and a heat index of 105-109. Scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected across the area as the seabreeze pushes inland. There is a Heat Advisory in effect for Palm Beach County.

Tonight is staying muggy with lows in the upper 70s.

Thursday will see a slight change as some tropical moisture moves in, causing rain chances to include the morning as well. Highs will be in the low 90s.

Friday through the weekend, a tropical airmass will be over us, bringing high rain chances. Scattered to numerous showers and storms at just about any time. with the increase in clouds and rain chances, highs will come down a few degrees, near 90 and lows near 80.

By next week rain chances drop again and temps go back up to the mid 90s.