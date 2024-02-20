Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cold snap: Chilly and sunny Tuesday

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Feb. 20, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 20, 2024.png
Posted at 5:49 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 05:49:49-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold snap is here.

Tuesday morning low temperatures in the 40s with breezy cold wind. Sunny skies this afternoon with a cool northwest wind that will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Below average temperatures again for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Lows will dip once again in the 40s, mainly the mid and upper 40s.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 20, 2024 (1).png
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 20, 2024.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

High pressure will give our forecast a stretch of dry and sunny weather for the rest of the week.

Warmer conditions will return by Friday as highs jump to the upper 70s, but a weak cold front will once again dip these temperatures back down to at least the mid 70s in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend is looking pleasant with little to no rain chance.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Some fun surf this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019