Cold snap: Chilly and sunny Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold snap is here.

Tuesday morning low temperatures in the 40s with breezy cold wind. Sunny skies this afternoon with a cool northwest wind that will keep afternoon temperatures in the upper 60s.

Below average temperatures again for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Lows will dip once again in the 40s, mainly the mid and upper 40s.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 20, 2024.

High pressure will give our forecast a stretch of dry and sunny weather for the rest of the week.

Warmer conditions will return by Friday as highs jump to the upper 70s, but a weak cold front will once again dip these temperatures back down to at least the mid 70s in the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend is looking pleasant with little to no rain chance.