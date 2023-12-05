Cold front to bring chilly change to South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A little cooler to kick off Tuesday, but the chilliest air this week is yet to arrive.

Tuesday afternoon high temperatures in the upper to low 80s, but with less humid conditions.

Then another cold front passes through Tuesday night.

Wednesday morning will be chilly with lows in the low 50s. The upper 40s are possible for Okeechobee and parts of the Treasure Coast.

Cool afternoon on Wednesday with highs barely getting into the 70s and chilly winds.

Another chilly start on Thursday with morning lows in the 50s, then the mid 70s by the afternoon. 80s returns this weekend.