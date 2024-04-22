Cold front to bring chance of showers and strong storms Monday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We will be washing away the heat and humidity Monday. Tracking a cold front that will bring the chance of a few showers and the threat of a few afternoon storms that could be strong to severe.

We are under a Level 1 threat for severe weather. Marginal threat meaning the chance for isolated strong to severe storms. Damaging wind gusts, possible hail and heavy rainfall will be the greatest concerns. Tornado threat isn't a zero, but it is slim.

This won't be a washout, but we could see a few of these afternoon storms causing some issues for after school sports or the early evening commute.

High temperatures today will be in the lower and middle 80s this afternoon.

The rest of the week looks so lovely. Lower humidity, sunshine, slim rain chances and mild temperatures. Highs stay in the lower 80s.

Wouldn't rule out a foggy start to Tuesday, but skies will be clearing as we head into the afternoon.

Temperatures look to continue remain mild for the upcoming weekend, due to a reinforcing weak cold front on Friday.