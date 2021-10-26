Cold front pushes south with drier weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cold front pushes south today clearing us out with drier weather.

Finally low rain chances and a lot of sunshine today with near record highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Still very humid with a heat index approaching 100.

Tonight, fair skies with lows in the mid-upper 60s.

Wednesday, Sunny and much less humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday, increasing clouds with showers and thunderstorms moving in as a strong cold front pushes southeast. Potential for some strong storms too, mainly in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid-uppper 80s and more humid.

Friday, very windy, clearing and cooler/less humid. Highs in the low 80s.

Halloween weekend looks very nice and fall like. Our first big cool down. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Low humidity and lots of sunshine. Breezy on Saturday.

Looks like rainy season has ended.