Cloudy and windy Tuesday, warming trend continues rest of week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cloudy skies and windy Tuesday. Stray showers are possible, but overall, rain chances remain very low throughout the day.

East winds will be the main weather impact, causing rough surf and rough seas. Winds will blow 20 to 30 miles per hour.

A small craft advisory and high surf advisory are in effect, and that comes with the high risk of rip currents.

Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s for afternoon highs this Tuesday. Becoming partly cloudy by Tuesday evening and still breezy.

Remaining windy for the rest of the week while temperatures continue to climb. Near 80 degrees by Wednesday afternoon with the chance of a passing shower.

Then back to the warm and muggy low 80s by the end of the week with a little more sunshine.

Our next cold front is not until Sunday with cooler weather arriving for the following week.