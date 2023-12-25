Cloudy and windy Christmas Day with passing showers possible

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — It's cloudy and windy on Christmas Day with passing showers possible. More showers and storms forecast Tuesday.

Morning temperatures upper 60s to low 70. There will be quick-moving isolated showers and winds southeast 20-25 mph with gusts to 30.

There is a small craft advisory — rough waterways and seas 5-7 feet, up to 9 feet. There is a high risk of rip currents at beaches.

High temperatures Monday in the mid to upper 70s and feeling a bit muggy.

Heavy showers and even storms will develop overnight into Tuesday morning with a wet commute expected early Tuesday. This is thanks to a warm moving north across our area.

Tuesday's highs upper 70s or near 80 degrees.

A series of cold fronts will swing through starting early Wednesday morning. This front can bring showers early Wednesday, but cooler temps arrive after.

Much cooler on Thursday as another cold front pushes through with possible showers early in the day. Lows Thursday morning in the low 60s then highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Drier and colder Friday, waking up to the 50s Friday morning then afternoon highs remain on the cool side in the upper 60s.

It gets even colder because by weekend another cold front passes with temps plunging to the 40s for mornings lows.