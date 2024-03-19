Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cloudy and rainy start, then sunny and cool later

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 19, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 19, 2024.png
Posted at 5:49 AM, Mar 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-19 05:52:21-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front is moving through during the early part of Tuesday, so it's a rainy and cloudy start to the day.

Sunnier skies return by the afternoon with a brisk, cool wind. Tuesday afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

It will be even chillier tonight as temperatures dip to the 50s and the upper 40s for parts of the Treasure Coast and inland.

WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 19, 2024 (1).png
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 19, 2024.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Pleasant weather Wednesday after a chilly morning. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunny and dry again on Thursday and a tad warmer.

A wet and stormy forecast is back on Friday and could last through Saturday as an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico. Strong storms are possible on Friday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Waves picking up

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019