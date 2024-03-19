Cloudy and rainy start, then sunny and cool later

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front is moving through during the early part of Tuesday, so it's a rainy and cloudy start to the day.

Sunnier skies return by the afternoon with a brisk, cool wind. Tuesday afternoon temperatures in the low 70s.

It will be even chillier tonight as temperatures dip to the 50s and the upper 40s for parts of the Treasure Coast and inland.

WPTV WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, March 19, 2024.

Pleasant weather Wednesday after a chilly morning. High temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunny and dry again on Thursday and a tad warmer.

A wet and stormy forecast is back on Friday and could last through Saturday as an area of low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico. Strong storms are possible on Friday.