Clearing skies with cooler overnight temperatures

Mostly clear night with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s.
Posted at 6:46 PM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 18:46:00-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mostly clear night with temperatures in the 60s and low 70s with low rain chances.

Tuesday will be very pleasant. High pressure builds in and provides us with ample sunshine. Highs in the low 80s.

There will be another front that comes in for Thursday. The humidity builds in ahead of it. We could have a shower or storm with the front. About a 30% chance. Highs in the low 80s.

Behind the front, highs will be closer to average. Right around 80 degrees Friday and the weekend. We are dry but windy.

