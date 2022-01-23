Clearing & Colder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A slow moving disturbance at the surface and aloft has finally pushed through and the rain has ended.

Satellite indicates clouds extending well to the north and west of us this morning so any clearing will hold off until later this afternoon.

Due to the extensive cloud cover and a northwest wind we'll struggle to get into the lower 70s today in the Palm Beaches with highs expected to remain in the 60s across Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee Counties.

As skies clear and the center of chilly high pressure moves overhead tonight it'll likely result in the coldest temperatures of the season so far.

Don't be surprised if lows bottom out in the mid 30s across Indian River and Okeechobee Counties by morning with lows in the 40-45 degree range for the rest of us.

Despite plenty of sunshine for Monday our afternoon highs will remain cool, only in the upper 60s.

A quick transition to milder weather will begin by Monday night as our next weather maker scoots across the Gulf of Mexico and toward the southeastern U.S. pulling in milder air and a chance of late-day showers/t'storms on Tuesday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cool. Highs: Lower 70s

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: Low to mid 40s (colder north and west)

Tomorrow: Sunny but cool. Highs: Upper 60s

