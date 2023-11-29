Chilly Wednesday, but warming up later this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sweater weather on Wednesday as the morning low temperatures dip to the 50s and even the 40s from the Treasure Coast to the Palm Beaches.

A cool breeze from the northwest, coupled with cloudy skies, are making it a chilly start to the day, but afternoon highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday. More sun returns this afternoon as highs reach the mid 70s.

Even warmer by Friday as the 80s make a comeback.

The chance for rain remains low for this week, but a few showers could return this weekend, along with warmer and more humid conditions.

The tropics remain calm as the last day of hurricane season is just around the corner on Thursday.

The next cold front for us will be next Tuesday.