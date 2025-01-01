FORECAST: When a chilly blast is coming

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front slides through during the morning hours on Wednesday. The humidity is still pretty noticeable early on, but comfortable changes arrive no later than midday.

It will still be warm with highs near 80 degrees in the Palm Beaches and mid 70s on the Treasure Coast.

Another good day on the water if you're looking to do some boating. Winds becoming northwest at 10 to 15 mph with fairly smooth seas. Light chop for the inland waters.

The rest of the week is pretty quiet with another cold front arriving Friday night. This will knock our high temperatures down into the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and upper 60s to low 70s on Sunday. Mornings this weekend will be cold with temperatures plummeting to the 40s.

New Year's Day: Areas of fog and clouds early. Becoming mostly sunny and less humid during the day. High 80.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and nice. High 75.

Friday: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 74.

Saturday: Sunny and cooler. High 68.

Sunday: Another gorgeous day. High 72.