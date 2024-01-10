Watch Now
Calmer weather Wednesday, cooler and drier

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Jan. 10, 2024.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Jan 10, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Calmer weather for Wednesday with more sunshine in the northern areas, while more clouds hang around to the south.

Wednesday afternoon is cooler and breezy with highs in the low 70s.

Passing showers return as early as Thursday morning with more clouds taking over. Waking up to the mid and upper 50s Thursday morning, then warming up to the low and mid 70s for afternoon highs.

The warm 80s are back Friday ahead of the next cold front, which is forecast to move through our area overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

A few showers and storms are possible during that time.. Then temperatures drop to the mid 70s for the start of the weekend.

Scattered showers or storms return early next week with another front moving in later Tuesday.

