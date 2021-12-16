Watch
Breezy winds today and tomorrow

Posted at 5:35 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 05:35:03-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — This morning, temperatures in the low-mid 70s and breezy winds and some fast-moving showers moving in from off the ocean. This afternoon, highs in the low 80s, staying breezy and some quick movers through the day.

Tomorrow, highs in the low 80s, breezy and more sunshine with drier conditions in place.

For the weekend, morning lows in the low 70s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. Scattered showers possible with Sunday the wetter of the two days.

Early next week, we will be tracking a front, which will keep moisture in place. Scattered showers and storms possible with highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday, cooler, drier air returns with a passing cold front. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Less humidity and more sunshine.

