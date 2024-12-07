Breezy winds due to an overnight cold front

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front will kick off the weekend on a cooler note.

Breezy and sunny this Saturday. Temperatures will be mild in the middle 70s this afternoon.

Sunday will be a similar pattern with highs in the middle 70s and under sunshine. It will still be breezy with winds from the north ushering in cool and dry air.

A high pressure system will strengthen allowing for warmer air to be welcomed to here at home. Highs near the lower 80s starting Monday.

We will stick with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s come Tuesday. We are watching the next cold front that looks to squeeze out a few showers on Tuesday into Wednesday.

It will be fairly minimal activity. Temperatures will take a big 10 degree hit.

Highs on Thursday sink into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 50s.

We will maintain the cool trend into the following weekend.