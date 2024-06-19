Watch Now
We'll likely see more rain over the next couple days

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of June 19, 2024.
Posted at 6:02 AM, Jun 19, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The breezy winds continue here in South Florida.

High pressure continues to dominate to the north, creating an easterly wind up to 25 mph. That will be the story through tomorrow as well.

Otherwise for Wednesday, we will have a 50% chance of some scattered showers. They'll come in off of the Atlantic and then move farther inland as the day goes on.

As we head into tomorrow, rain chances do increase a little bit more. Up to a 60% chance as a bit more tropical moisture moves into South Florida. It will be tied to that trough of lower pressure that we're watching offshore.

The trough still has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone. About a 20% chance. Most of the rain with that will end up moving up toward Jacksonville, Georgia, and South Carolina. But we'll have some showers and storms around.

"Here in South Florida, our rain chances will increase, too, tomorrow especially, as some extra moisture moves on in," WPTV First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Villanueva said.

For Friday and into the weekend, rain chances at about 40%. We'll still have an easterly flow. So it's more of a summertime pattern. The afternoon sea breeze marches inland and will trigger those late-day storms closer to the lake.

Summer officially begins tomorrow at 4:50 p.m.

We also continue to watch Potential Tropical Cyclone One in the Gulf of Mexico. It has yet to become Alberto. It has another 24 hours to get better organized before it makes its way into Mexico and spreads heavy rainfall there.

