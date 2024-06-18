Breezy winds and rain continue in South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breezy winds will continue over the next several days here in South Florida. We have a strong area of higher pressure to the north, and that's going to keep the gusty easterly winds going through at least Thursday. Plus we'll have the occasional rain shower coming in on those easterly winch from time to time today.

Rain chances will be increasing over the next several days as extra tropical moisture will move into South Florida. In the tropics we continue to watch a trough of lower pressure just to our east. As that works it's way north of the Bahamas, the hurricane center is giving it a 20% chance of developing. That's down from 30% yesterday.

Models not doing much with this system. It is expected to work its way up towards Jacksonville. Locally it will increase the amount of tropical moisture in the atmosphere. So that means our rain chances will be increasing.

Elsewhere we're watching potential tropical cyclone one. It may become Alberto later today. That one is heading into Mexico. And right behind it another system may develop in that same area. The hurricane center giving that second one at 20% chance for now.

No threat to South Florida.