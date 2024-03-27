Watch Now
Breezy and warm Wednesday, storms possible tomorrow

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of March 27, 2024.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 27, 2024
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wednesday is breezy with a mix of sun and clouds as mainly dry conditions prevail. It will get a bit more humid with afternoon temperatures in the mid 80s.

There's a slight chance for a developing inland shower late afternoon or evening Wednesday.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions remain with a high surf advisory through Wednesday evening for Palm Beach County and a high risk of rips currents all along the coast.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for offshore waters.

Higher chances for a few showers and isolated storms for Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

Less humid and slightly cooler Friday behind the front with temperatures back down to the upper 70s for highs and lows in the low 60s.

Sunny skies expected for Friday and through the weekend while temperatures gradually warm back into the low 80s by Sunday afternoon.

