Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Breezy and less humid Tuesday

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of Feb. 13, 2024.
WPTV First Alert Weather forecast, Feb. 13, 2024 (1).png
Posted at 5:48 AM, Feb 13, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-13 05:53:58-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front sweeps through Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast by early afternoon Tuesday.

A mild start to the day ahead of the front, but then less humid. A gusty northwest wind settles in and brings down drier and cooler air.

MORE WEATHER: Radar |Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

Speaking of cooler air, Tuesday night will drop into the 50s. Tomorrow morning will be much cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but inland spots can get down to the upper 40s.

Dry and pleasant mid-week through Friday, then much warmer by the weekend with a chance for rain.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Small this week

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019