Breezy and less humid Tuesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A cold front sweeps through Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast by early afternoon Tuesday.

A mild start to the day ahead of the front, but then less humid. A gusty northwest wind settles in and brings down drier and cooler air.

Speaking of cooler air, Tuesday night will drop into the 50s. Tomorrow morning will be much cooler with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, but inland spots can get down to the upper 40s.

Dry and pleasant mid-week through Friday, then much warmer by the weekend with a chance for rain.