Beautiful weekend as cold fronts move into South Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Cold front moving through the area right now, will clear the state later this morning. Not as hot today with highs near 80. Clouds sticking around with a few breaks in the afternoon.

Clearing tonight and cooler with lows in the 50s.

Another reinforcing cold front will push through Saturday, no rain with it, but it will increase clouds mid morning to mid afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. There is a fire weather watch for Saturday with low humidity and breezy winds, brush fires could spread quickly.

Sunday morning will be the coldest morning, with lows in the low-mid 50s and a breeze will make it feel a little chilly outside.

Sunny skies Sunday with highs below average, in the mid 70s.

Sunny, dry weather continues early next week with a gradual warm up as the winds turn more onshore.

Winds pick up mid week and humidity comes up, but rain chances stay away until the end of the week.

Easter weekend may have another cold front.