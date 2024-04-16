Watch Now
Beautiful weather continues across South Florida

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 16, 2024.
Posted at 5:47 AM, Apr 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-16 05:47:42-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday will be another beautiful day across South Florida.

Near seasonal in the low 80s this afternoon under plenty of sunshine again. Winds will turn a touch breezy from the east near 15 mph.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

A high pressure system continues to remain strong and will slowly shift east. This will allow for winds to move in from the southeast, bringing more warmth and humidity.

Sunshine through the week as the high pressure dominates, but the winds will play a crucial role in determining our temperatures.

A bit warmer each day until we reach the mid 80s by Thursday. Over the weekend, highs will be in the upper 80s under sunshine and slim pop-up shower chances.

Our next rain event comes early next week. It will bring a few showers and storms later Monday and into Tuesday.

