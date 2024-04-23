Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Beautiful weather all week

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather forecast for the morning of April 23, 2024.
Poster image.jpg
Posted at 5:51 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 05:54:45-04

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are lucking out again with low humidity for Tuesday and several days to follow.

High temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon with winds from the north. Mostly sunny skies transition to partly cloudy this afternoon. I wouldn't rule out an isolated shower, but most remain dry and comfortable.

MORE WEATHER: Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast

It will be chilly overnight. Lows will drop in the low to middle 60s.

A high pressure system stays in control through the middle of this week. Look forward to plenty of sunshine and seasonal highs in the low 80s.

A reinforcing cold front will sweep southward as we near the weekend and temperatures will remain in the low 80s. An isolated shower here or there can't be ruled out, but most remain dry.

The beauty of this reinforcing front is we keep humidity at a minimum Tuesday through the weekend.

As for rainfall, we aren't on the drought monitor. We haven't seen too much rain this month. Less than an inch for all areas for the entire month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego
4:35 PM, Jul 06, 2022
wptv-surf-forecast.jpg

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Waves this week!

James Wieland
8:53 AM, Oct 09, 2019