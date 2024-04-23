Beautiful weather all week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — We are lucking out again with low humidity for Tuesday and several days to follow.

High temperatures will stay in the mid and upper 70s this afternoon with winds from the north. Mostly sunny skies transition to partly cloudy this afternoon. I wouldn't rule out an isolated shower, but most remain dry and comfortable.

It will be chilly overnight. Lows will drop in the low to middle 60s.

A high pressure system stays in control through the middle of this week. Look forward to plenty of sunshine and seasonal highs in the low 80s.

A reinforcing cold front will sweep southward as we near the weekend and temperatures will remain in the low 80s. An isolated shower here or there can't be ruled out, but most remain dry.

The beauty of this reinforcing front is we keep humidity at a minimum Tuesday through the weekend.

As for rainfall, we aren't on the drought monitor. We haven't seen too much rain this month. Less than an inch for all areas for the entire month.