WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Quiet out there this morning.

Back to our summertime weather pattern of sunshine in the morning leading to an active seabreeze with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some could be drifting back towards the coast late in the day.

Highs warm and humid, near 90 with a heat index in the upper 90s.

Afternoon rain chances stay pretty healthy through the week, and with the recent rains from the tropical system, it could lead to so isolated quick flooding.

Alex is now becoming extra tropical as it moves toward Bermuda then out into the open Atlantic. No other areas of concern at this time.