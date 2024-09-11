Another stormy day is on tap, lower rain chances coming soon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Wet Wednesday as an unsettled weather pattern continues with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day and into the night.

The flood risk is minimal but does exist since the ground is already saturated from days of stormy weather. Localized flooding is possible in poor drainage areas and ponding is likely on roads.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

Scattered storms are likely Thursday and Friday but not as widespread, so afternoon temperatures will rebound to the low 90s by the end of the work week.

Over the weekend rain chances drop and triple-digit heat returns. Sunday looks to be the day will the lowest rain chance at 40%.

In the tropics, Francine has become a hurricane and will make landfall Wednesday afternoon in Louisiana.

Some of Francine's tropical moisture is being steered over the Gulf of Mexico and Florida in the middle levels of the atmosphere. That is one of the reasons for this active weather pattern that we have been dealing with this week.