Another round of PM storms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A coastal flood advisory continues across the area.

During the high tide cycle, once again we could be dealing with some minor flooding.

Otherwise late day storms in the forecast once again. Any storm that does develop could produce some flooding rains and some very strong winds. Lots of lightning strikes too.

The storms will start off to the west and then push towards the east as we head towards the late afternoon and evening hours.

By Friday we're going to start to see more of a transition. We'll still have more showers and storms around but the winds will start to shift.

As we head into the weekend we'll have more of an onshore flow, which will bring us some morning showers along the coast and then eventually push any afternoon thunderstorm back towards lake Okeechobee.

Plus we'll have dryer air in place and high pressure in control, so rain chances will be lower either way.

Daytime highs will be mainly in the upper 80s this weekend. Sunday is the first day of fall!

